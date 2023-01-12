PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer

Nelson Police Department Sgt. Corey Hoy and an onlooker embrace Thursday as a convoy carrying Const. Wade Tittemore’s body arrived in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper A Nelson Police Department officer salutes as vehicles carrying the body of Const. Wade Tittemore pass by. Photo: Tyler Harper Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher looks on as a crowd of first responders wait for the procession to arrive. Photo: Tyler Harper Nelson Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Hebert and other firefighters paid their respects Thursday. Photo: Tyler Harper Nelson’s BC Ambulance staff watch as the procession enters the city. Photo: Tyler Harper

First responders from Kelowna to Nelson lined up along highways Thursday to pay respects to the Nelson Police Department’s Const. Wade Tittemore.

The convoy carrying Tittemore, who died in an avalanche Monday that also critically injured Const. Mathieu Nolet, was met on its journey back to Nelson by police, firefighters and paramedic units throughout the Okanagan and West Kootenay.

NPD and RCMP officers, Nelson Fire and Rescue members, BC Ambulance Service staff and local sheriffs saluted Tittemore as the convoy entered Nelson on a rainy afternoon.

Tittemore and Nolet were ski touring when they were caught in an avalanche in an area north of Kaslo.

Nolet remains in the ICU at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with multiple broken ribs and bones as well as internal injuries.

An online fundraiser for Tittemore’s family and Nolet has raised just over $40,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE:

• Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

• Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

