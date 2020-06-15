PHOTOS: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Creston

About 100 people marched in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Creston June 13. Dale E. Dunphy photo Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted Dale E. Dunphy - Submitted

Approximately 100 people marched on Canyon Street in Creston on June 13, waving signs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have sprouted up across the world after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in the United States.

The demonstrators in Creston were a diverse crowd; people of all races and ages showed up. Nearly every demonstrator wore a mask during the event due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading in large gatherings.

Black Lives Matter advocates waved signs “Stand in front of your fear, baby. Time to find your voice,” “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” and “Develop enough courage so that you can stand up for yourself and then stand up for somebody else.”

racism