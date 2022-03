For the last three weekends, Creston residents have been gathering on Canyon Street to rally against the war in Ukraine.

On Saturday, March 12, approximately 30 passionate supporters lined the street.

It was an emotional occasion, as many hugs were shared and tears shed.

Participants showed up with homemade signs and flags, and vehicles passing by honked in solidarity.

For more stories on how people in B.C. are showing their support for Ukraine, click on the links below.

READ MORE: Amid acts of war, Nelson woman reflects on Ukraine in the eyes of her grandparents

READ MORE: Trail pastor, parishioner join humanitarian mission for Ukraine

READ MORE: PHOTOS: B.C. group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings

READ MORE: B.C. family in Ukraine helping thousands of refugees with food, shelter

Creston Valley