PHOTOS: Creston recognizes Remembrance Day

The Creston Legion held an in-person ceremony on Nov. 11

The Creston Legion Branch #29 held both an indoor and outdoor ceremony at their building to commemorate Remembrance Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Legion members were glad to welcome back the public once again, since the ceremony in 2020 was reduced to a virtual capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dozens of Creston residents donned their red poppies and stood outside in the chilly weather to show their respects.

Local dignitaries, Legion members, cadets, Creston Fire Rescue, Creston Search & Rescue, the RCMP, and others were in attendance to share songs, poems, and speeches.

At 11 a.m., a moment of silence was observed as the Creston Flying Club flew overhead.

To close the ceremony, wreathes were laid at the foot of the cenotaph in honour of the fallen who fought for Canada’s freedom.

Photos by Kelsey Yates/Creston Valley Advance

Creston ValleyMilitaryRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans