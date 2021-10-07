A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at an Alberta Health Services vaccination clinic in Didsbury, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at an Alberta Health Services vaccination clinic in Didsbury, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Pfizer to seek vaccine approval for Canadians as young as five in about a week

U.S. drugmaker submitted a formal request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today

Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.

The U.S. drugmaker submitted a formal request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today and the FDA intends to meet to discuss the submission on Oct. 26.

Last week Pfizer submitted data to both governments from a clinical trial on children five to 11 but hadn’t formally requested authorization.

A spokeswoman for the company’s Canadian arm says it is in the final stages of working with Health Canada ahead of the submission being made so kids between five and 11 can be given the shots here.

The vaccine was authorized for people at least 16 years old in December 2020 and for teenagers between 12 and 15 in May.

The dose for younger children is one-third the size given to adults and Pfizer and Health Canada have not yet said if vaccine supplies already in Canadian freezers can be adapted for use on children or if new shipments must be made.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tracker says B.C. schools recording COVID-19 exposures at 10 times last year’s rate

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday

Just Posted

Residents are asked to provide their input on the new Multi-modal Transportation Plan. (Photo by Monique Tamminga)
Creston town council seeks public input on multi-modal transportation plan

The Creston RCMP are seeking a missing person. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Missing person: Creston RCMP seeking Jesse Markwart

COVID-19 numbers for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
74 new COVID-19 cases in Trail; 31 in Nelson

Gas peels of a specially-designed tank carrying liquid nitrogen. Photo courtesy of Midway Fire and Rescue
No danger to Highway 3 travellers after liquid nitrogen tank lets off gas