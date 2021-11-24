Person dies after semi and pickup collide on Highway 97 north of Quesnel

The highway near Olson Road is closed while investigators work to determine the cause

Drive BC has reported a vehicle incident north of Quesnel, near Olson Road. (Google Maps)

One person is dead after a semi-truck and pickup collided north of Quesnel in the early afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The BC Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, while the driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A BC Highway Patrol news release notes Highway 97 will be closed while the scene is investigated. At 3 p.m. the Drive BC website said the highway was open to single alternating traffic.

“The cause of the collision is not known at this time and nothing has been ruled out. Road and weather conditions are reportedly challenging in the area,” the release reads.

It snowed in Quesnel all morning on Nov. 24.

#BCHwy97 reports of a vehicle incident north of #Quesnel at Olson Rd. Crews en route. Please pass with caution. @EmconQuesnel — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 24, 2021

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the driving conditions in the area are awful in a phone call from the scene of the crash.

“Roads are extremely icy, covered in snow, with windy and whiteout conditions,” he said.

Weseen said a southbound transport truck had the trailer jackknife as it was climbing a hill, and a northbound pickup truck hit the trailer of the truck.

“We’re asking people to slow down in the area, we still have emergency crews on scene,” he said.

“(The crash) is at the bottom of a hill, so we’re trying to keep people from flying down the hill here and causing another collision.”

Weseen urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and reference file 2021-807,” the news release reads.

