Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

April Fool’s detention email from B.C. principal falls flat with parents

Parents go to social media over email informing them their children were assigned weekend detention

April Fool’s fun went a bit too far for some parents at an elementary school in Abbotsford over the weekend.

The principal of Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw sent an email to all of the school’s parents, informing them that their child had been assigned to detention.

“It was brought to my attention that your child was involved in an incident today at lunch,” the email stated. “It was not pretty. People cried and no one was laughing. Luckily there were no serious injuries to others.”

Several parents at the school posted screenshots of the email to social media channels, and contacted The News anonymously. They were upset that the principal would send out such an email without it being immediately obvious it was a prank.

She then told all the parents to send their children to the school “tomorrow,” which was Sunday, April 2.

“Do not pack any snacks but please send with a water bottle and a thick book. Staff are required to be there too, but I don’t anticipate they will be super happy.”

Parents were instructed that the detention assignment would end at noon and they could “collect” their children then.

The email is signed Mrs. (Shelley) Portas and includes a post script that clarifies the email was in jest.

“If you get there early and no one is there yet, please feel free to collect litter from around the property. Just be sure to leave at noon … when April fools day jokes are over! Have an amazing weekend everyone!!”

The school district was quick to respond to a clarification request from The News regarding this type of email communication. The district’s manager of communications, Kayla Stuckart, said they are aware of the email and it was followed up later on April 1.

“We are … have reminded the principal about appropriate conduct for parent and family communication,” Stuckart said.

“A follow-up email was sent to the school community on April 1st to clarify the intention of the April Fool’s joke and apologize for any stress that may have been caused by the original message.”

READ MORE: Abbotsford school trustees defend 24% pay increase by previous board

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordEducation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. city has 1st homicide after senior dies from beating
Next story
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock) (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Creston RCMP Report: Man arrested on outstanding warrant, multiple charges

Saara Itkonen is the chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)
Lit: Spring is Blooming at the Library

Barb and Frank Wloka, owners of Wloka Farms Fruit Stand. (Submitted)
Wloka Farms: Raspberries 101

Jennifer Small is a Castlegar-based photographer. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar photographer gets opportunity to shoot Canucks game