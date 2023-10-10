.

.

Paw prints in cooking oil lead Clearwater RCMP to furry suspect

Mounties were investigating mischief complaint at local restaurant

A bear dipped in cooking oil was at the centre of an unusual mischief complaint in Clearwater last month.

On Sept. 25 at 10:50 a.m. a local restaurateur called the RCMP to report a mischief complaint that had occurred overnight at his restaurant, said Sgt. Grant Simpson.

It was reported to Mounties that an unknown person dumped oil around the perimeter of the building. There was no damage done and no surveillance available.

Clearwater RCMP Const. Meyer attended and spoke to the restaurateur about the process to dispose of his cooking oil from the restaurant. The large oil bin did not have a cover on it, which had previously been ripped off by a bear and which now required replacement.

“Const. Meyer observed a print of a bear’s hind foot in the oil,” noted Simpson in his weekly police report to the community, located north of Kamloops. “It appears that the bear fell into the large bin, got soaked in oil and climbed out smearing oil all over the place.”

Cont. Meyer advised the restaurateur to get the bin fixed as soon as possible due to the easy accessibility to animals. Thw mischief report was deemed unfounded, said Simpson.

Clearwater

Previous story
‘I was taken so badly’: B.C. scam victims speak out about online tricks
Next story
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day

Just Posted

Jim Elford has resigned from his position as Councillor with the Town of Creston, effective September 25, 2023.
Elford tenders resignation from Town Council

Hugh Beedell prepares for a 6.7-kilometre lap at nearly 11 p.m. on Saturday in a forest near Nelson. Beedell was one of 51 runners competing in the Tombstone Turkey Trot, a backyard ultramarathon. Photo: Tyler Harper
In Nelson backyard ultramarathon, short laps add up to long hours

‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted
Kootenay author pens ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles,’ a series for tweens

A 2022 rally in Castlegar shows support for Ukraine. Photo: Jennifer Small
Castlegar charity walk to commemorate fallen heroes of Ukraine