Pass Creek Fall Fair cancelled for 2021

Giant prize-winning pumpkins and squash are standard fare at the Pass Creek Fall Fair. Photo: Betsy Kline

For the second year in a row, the Pass Creek Fall Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event usually takes place in September at the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds. It is a favourite with locals featuring live entertainment, vendors, activities for children and competitions in hand crafts, produce and livestock.

Pass Creek Regional Exhibition Society president Donna Smith says, “It’s with heavy hearts the membership came to the decision to postpone the event for one year.”

“We tip our hats and extend our appreciation to the volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, artists, entertainers and the people of Columbia Basin and everyone from across BC and beyond who support us every year. We look forward to seeing you in 2022.”

READ MORE: Fake gold scam re-surfaces in the Kootenay Boundary



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter