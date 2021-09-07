Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
‘A kick in the teeth’: West Kootenay doctors, nurses react to protests
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

Tia Wayling is the recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. (File Photo)
Rec Perspectives: No Shortage of Autumn Activities

(Creston Valley Rotary Club)
Creston Valley Rotary cancels annual golf fundraiser, holds virtual auction

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

(Right) Junior Firefighter Jessica Mickelson, a Creston local, was awarded with a full scholarship for Fire Academy with Training Division. She will have the choice to attend in Surrey or Texas. (Photo by Dave Harcus of Maple Ridge Fire)
Vancouver-based camp ignites career passions in young women