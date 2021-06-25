Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

An application was submitted by David Ennis’ lawyers to extend the hearing deadline for day parole

The fate of a Wells Gray Park murderer has now been pushed back to September.

David William Ennis, convicted of the murders of two families near the park 39 years ago, has been granted a new date for his parole hearing.

The hearing was originally set for July, but Ennis — previously known as David Shearing — and his counsel applied for an extension for the hearing as they were not ready to present their documents and application for day parole, an inside source told Black Press Media.

Documents had to be delivered to the Parole Board by May 1 but Ennis’ application for day parole has changed the timeline for his full review, meaning the deadline to submit impact statements and other documents have also been pushed back to July 15.

Ennis was convicted of murdering George and Edith Bentley, of Port Coquitlam, along with their daughter Jackie Johnson, her husband Bob and their two daughters Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, of West Kelowna, at a Wells Gray Park campsite.

After shooting the four adults as they sat around a campfire, Ennis held the two girls captive for a week, sexually assaulting and torturing them before killing them. He then put all six bodies in the family car and set it on fire.

A petition was launched in February to deny Ennis parole. As of June 25, the online petition had over 95,000 signatures.

Ennis is eligible for parole every five years but hasn’t had a hearing since 2012.

Those interested in supporting can sign the petition.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada Day should be time of reflection after unmarked graves discovered: Trudeau
Next story
Nelson ecologist named to provincial old growth technical panel

Just Posted

A memorial for the children in the unmarked graves discovered in May at the former residential school is Kamloops is pictured at St. Eugene Resort, June 7, 2021. (Barry Coulter photo)
Aq’am asks for privacy in days ahead, as further work is conducted after ground-penetrating radar

Town of Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for the Town of Creston and Erickson

(Black Press file photo)
Interior Health reports COVID-19 impact declining

Rachel Holt of Nelson is one of five members of a technical panel that will advise the provincial government on its decisions about old growth logging. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson ecologist named to provincial old growth technical panel