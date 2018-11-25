Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

A Chinese garden in Vancouver is relocating its remaining koi after a wayward otter has eaten 10 of the fish.

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish.

Garden staff and wildlife experts have been trying unsuccessfully to catch the otter for days but the animal has avoided capture, despite gobbling down the food meant to trap it.

On Sunday, staff began relocating the remaining koi to the Vancouver Aquarium but have so far only managed to catch one.

– With files from The Canadian Press

