Pandemic challenges faced by Creston businesses to be collected in survey

The Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Economic Action Partnership (EAP) will be sending out a survey to local organizations later this month to gather insight into the challenges that they have been facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to hear directly from businesses how we can support them in overcoming challenges and pursuing emerging opportunities,” said Aaron Gregory, the EAP’s community economic development coordinator.

The survey will be launched during small business week, which runs from Oct. 19 to 23. During this period, volunteers from throughout the region will embark on a “survey blitz,” which involves visiting, calling and emailing local businesses.

“Blitz volunteers will be trained, paired up and sent door-to-door while taking all necessary health precautions,” said Gregory. “The survey is the first part of an exciting business renaissance and expansion program focused on delivering timely and relevant services to businesses over the next six months.”

By reaching out to local businesses, Gregory said that the goal is to “ensure they have the services they need to survive, thrive and re-emerge from the pandemic, stronger together.”

Town of Creston Councillor Jen Comer said that the initiative will help lead to economic recovery and an economic renaissance in the Creston Valley.

“As our community moves into the next phases of reopening our economy, we ask that everyone be kind and patient with each other,” said Comer. “Support local businesses, purchase products from local farms and businesses, wash your hands lots, and get outside and explore this beautiful place we call home.”

