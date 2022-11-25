Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

The women entered Kalamalka Lake after the cougar continued to approach them

A pair of women jumped into the frigid Kalamalka Lake to get away from a stalking cougar near the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the North Okanagan RCMP, said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m., police received a report that two people were being followed by a cougar along the trail in Coldstream.

“At one point, the two women entered the water to get away from the animal after it continued to approach them,” Terleski said.

Coldstream Fire Department personnel assisted in locating the two women.

Terleski said it is believed the incident took place a few kilometres down the trail from the trail’s entrance at West Kal Road.

The cougar was not located, and the BC Conservation Service has been advised of the incident.

WildsafeBC says if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view. If attacked, always fight back and never play dead. If you’re with small children, pick them up immediately.

