Owner of Creston’s Tivoli Theatre hoping to re-open theatre doors by the end of October

“I don’t want to rush it and not be ready,” said owner Bonnie Geddes

The Tivoli Theatre is looking to re-open its doors to the public sometime before the end of October. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Tivoli Theatre owner Bonnie Geddes said that she’s hoping to have the theatre up and running again by the end of October.

“We were hoping for a Sept. 15 opening, but the trades have just been so busy,” said Geddes. “I don’t want to rush it and not be ready.”

The theatre is still undergoing a number of renovations, such as the implementation of new carpets and a revamped concession stand.

The original flooring has been peeled back and replaced with a new layer. TV monitors will now display the concession menu, and a new concession countertop is currently in development. The sound-system fabric in the theatre hall has also been re-stretched.

“We blew all the dust off on the chairs and cleaned the cob-webs off of the screen,” said Geddes.

She added that there still aren’t any new movies to screen at the moment, but three new releases will be ready at the end of the month, which includes The Croods 2 and The Witches.

“My hope is to be able to do a Halloween themed picture. It’s hard to say,” she said. “We’re going to see what’s out there at the time. I can’t book a movie until I know I’m ready.”

The theatre has been closed since March, and Geddes said that she’s pressuring herself to meet her end-of-the-month deadline.

“I want to finish this. I want a sense of normalcy,” she said. “The theatre will survive this pandemic. I just need to keep working to make it happen.”

