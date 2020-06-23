Salmo RCMP busted a marijuana grow-op on Vector Rd. in Salmo on Monday.

Over 500 plants seized from Salmo grow-op

RCMP arrested three people at a large marijuana grow-op in Salmo

RCMP busted a large marijuana grow-op in Salmo on Monday.

The Salmo RCMP seized 560 marijuana plants from a Vector Rd. residence after executing a search warrant under the Cannabis Act.

Three adults were located inside the marijuana growing operation and arrested at the scene. Charges of production of cannabis will be recommended against all three individuals.

Detachment Commander Corporal Darryl Orr said that, “Salmo RCMP members remain committed in their enforcement efforts against the illicit drug trade in our community.”

The arrests follow a similar seizure made by the Salmo police detachment on June 14, when 220 cannabis plants and packaged cannabis were seized from inside a property on Liness Rd.

One man was located inside the growing operation when police entered and a charge of production of marijuana cannabis recommended.

Despite the legalization of marijuana in Canada, personal non-medical grow-ops are illegal and B.C.’s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act authorizes up to four non-medical cannabis plants per dwelling house regardless of how many adults live at the residence.

