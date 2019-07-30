OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk fundraiser a success

OUTspoken hosted the first of many fundraisers for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

The Art Barn sponsored a by-donation art station at the OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk barbecue fundraiser. (Photo credit Sara Miller)

Creston residents and local businesses showed their support for Creston’s LGBTQ+ community OUTspoken at a barbecue fundraiser, Saturday afternoon in Centennial Park.

“We had a crazy turn out on Saturday,” said Nik McCready, the founder and spokesperson for OUTspoken. “I bet we had close to a hundred people attend the fundraiser.”

Since the announcement of the rainbow crosswalk fundraiser, the Creston business community has rallied to support OUTspoken.

“We had several businesses from the Town of Creston stop by on their lunch breaks to drop off a cheque. It was fantastic!”

Proceeds from the barbeque fundraiser, a by-donation art station sponsored by the Art Barn Studio and print sales from Lit Photography raised $1,800. The funds raised will go towards purchasing paint for the rainbow crosswalk.

“Creston will see a lot more from OUTspoken in the future,” said McCready. “Several businesses have come forward, wanting to collaborate with us to raise the remaining funds for the crosswalk. This really is an exciting time in Creston.”

OUTspoken was founded in 2016 by Creston local Nik McCready; OUTspoken is a non-profit educational organization promoting equality and diversity with inclusive events in the Town of Creston.

