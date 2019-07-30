The Art Barn sponsored a by-donation art station at the OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk barbecue fundraiser. (Photo credit Sara Miller)

OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk fundraiser a success

OUTspoken hosted the first of many fundraisers for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

Creston residents and local businesses showed their support for Creston’s LGBTQ+ community OUTspoken at a barbecue fundraiser, Saturday afternoon in Centennial Park.

OUTspoken hosted the first of many fundraisers for a proposed rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

“We had a crazy turn out on Saturday,” said Nik McCready, the founder and spokesperson for OUTspoken. “I bet we had close to a hundred people attend the fundraiser.”

Since the announcement of the rainbow crosswalk fundraiser, the Creston business community has rallied to support OUTspoken.

“We had several businesses from the Town of Creston stop by on their lunch breaks to drop off a cheque. It was fantastic!”

Proceeds from the barbeque fundraiser, a by-donation art station sponsored by the Art Barn Studio and print sales from Lit Photography raised $1,800. The funds raised will go towards purchasing paint for the rainbow crosswalk.

“Creston will see a lot more from OUTspoken in the future,” said McCready. “Several businesses have come forward, wanting to collaborate with us to raise the remaining funds for the crosswalk. This really is an exciting time in Creston.”

OUTspoken was founded in 2016 by Creston local Nik McCready; OUTspoken is a non-profit educational organization promoting equality and diversity with inclusive events in the Town of Creston.

For more information, contact OUTspoken on Facebook.

READ MORE: We are OUTspoken!

READ MORE: OUTspoken fundraising for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston

READ MORE: Local artist supports rainbow crosswalk fundraiser

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Waterbombers called in to fight Kuskonook wildfire

Just Posted

Waterbombers called in to fight Kuskonook wildfire

Water bombers and helicopters took turns over the weekend fighting the wildfire… Continue reading

OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk fundraiser a success

OUTspoken hosted the first of many fundraisers for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 7 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 7 calls from, June 22-29 as reported… Continue reading

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Most Read