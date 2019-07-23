(Black Press file)

OUTspoken fundraise for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston

Creston’s LGBTQ+ organization OUTspoken is hosting a rainbow crosswalk barbecue fundraiser at Centennial Park in Creston on July 27 from 12-4 p.m.

Founded in 2016 by Creston local Nik McCready, OUTspoken is a non-profit educational organization promoting equality and diversity with inclusive events and projects in the Town of Creston.

“Approximately three months ago, OUTspoken went around and asked local businesses if they would give us a letter of support for a rainbow crosswalk,” said McCready. “We got twenty-seven letters of support in a very short amount of time.”

“Now we need to raise funds before approaching town council,” said McCready. “We have been told by other Kootenay communities that have their rainbow crosswalks (Cranbrook, Nelson and Trail) it cost approximately $5,600 for the paint and maintenance of the crosswalk. We feel that is an acceptable goal, and we can do that.”

Highlights of the fundraiser include speeches, music and vegetarian options for the barbecue.

“We invite people to come out and meet with the OUTspoken administrators. We are going to be available for open conversation and discussion and answer any questions people have about the organization and of course the crosswalk.”

