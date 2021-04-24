Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care home in Keremeos on Saturday, April 24.

One staff member and one resident at Orchard Haven tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is currently underway and those who had close contact with the positive individuals are being advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

Orchard Haven is operated by Interior Health and maintains 38-publicly funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.

READ MORE: B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are 41 residents at the facility, with 35 having received at least one vaccine dose as of February 15.

In the Interior Health region, 236,660 first doses have been administered, with 13,139 individuals having received their second dose.

Interior Health recommends that people maintain COVID-19 precautions, including staying to household bubbles, wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding non-essential travel.

Everyone over the age of 18 can now book an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be booked online by going to interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will be opening for the outdoor season this weekend. (File Photo)
A new season at the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market begins

Opening day will be on Saturday, April 24

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Frisky Whisky has closed its doors to the public under public health orders. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Cocktail lounge in Creston gets creative to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Frisky Whisky is now offering a lunch takeout menu and take-home cocktail kits

(Pixabay)
Earth Day: Creston Climate Action asks residents to join the conversation on climate change

In celebration of Earth Day, local Creston Climate Action group is inviting… Continue reading

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
UBC researchers identify most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

People on antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase their risk of crashing by up to 35%, according to a new study

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

Most Read