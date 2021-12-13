The Peace tower is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Peace tower is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa to include $40B in fiscal update to cover compensation for First Nations kids

Two sources say announcement is coming today, doesn’t mean an agreement has been reached

The federal government has set aside $40 billion to compensate First Nations children and undertake long-term reforms to the child-welfare system.

Two sources, who spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, say the announcement is coming today.

One source says the $40 billion will be reflected in Tuesday’s fall economic statement, but doesn’t mean Ottawa has reached an agreement with child-welfare advocates over the compensation it’s been ordered to pay First Nations children by a human rights tribunal.

The parties have until the end of the December to reach an agreement on the matter.

Negotiations began after the federal government announced in late October it wanted to reach an out-of-court settlement with First Nations leaders over the compensation it had been ordered to provide children harmed by the underfunding of child and family services on reserve.

A Federal Court ruling released earlier in the fall upheld orders for Ottawa to pay $40,000 in damages to each of the thousands of individual First Nations children removed from their homes, as well as to some of their relatives.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Murray Sinclair to chair negotiations on federal compensation for First Nations kids

Indigenous

Previous story
‘It was intimidating,’ says Grand Forks man randomly screened for COVID-test at border-crossing
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. to lift gas restrictions in southwest region, extends state of emergency

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band is handed a ceremonial key to the school by vice principal Mike Nelson. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston high school renamed Kootenay River Secondary School

Dalton Gagne said he went through an ordeal after he was randomly selected for a COVID test on his return to Canada earlier this month. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘It was intimidating,’ says Grand Forks man randomly screened for COVID-test at border-crossing

A pedestrian was killed on Dec. 10. File photo
Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 3A in Tarrys

The Creston Valley Winter Festival has a new website with all the information in one go-to spot. (Pixabay)
Creston Valley Winter Festival returns to spread holiday cheer