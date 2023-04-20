Ottawa cites jobs, capacity, approves B.C.’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion

Ottawa has approved Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project subject to 370 legally binding conditions to protect the environment, including to prevent harm to local species, but environmentalists fear the worst. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Green Party House Leader Adam Olsen said he is not surprised that the federal government approved the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

Proposed by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the project is a three-berth marine container terminal located at Roberts Bank in Delta, about 35 kilometres south of Vancouver.

The project would transform more than 1.7 square kilometres of subtidal and tidal waters into a container port capable of handling 260 ships and more than 2.4 million containers a year. It would be connected to the current Deltaport terminal just north of the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal.

“I don’t want to undermine the process entirely,” he said. “But every indication that I have had over the last few years is that they had every intention on approving this project.”

“I wouldn’t call it a fix. I would say that the arguments they were using to defend this project, which is basically the entire economic interest of our country is on the line, it just felt to me that it was going to take a remarkable effort for them to come to a different decision.”

The federal government said in a release the project would increase the port’s capacity by 50 per cent.

“Without this port expansion, $3 billion in added GDP would be jeopardized by capacity shortages,” it reads. “The project is also expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and several hundred more both onsite and off-site during operations.”

Olsen said he is concerned about the impacts of the project on the environment.

“We know that the noise created by increased shipping activity has had a significant impact on the Southern Resident killer whales,” he said. While Olsen acknowledged efforts by Transport Canada to find a solution, he predicts more noise because more ships will travel through the area.

Olsen added that his riding Saanich North and Islands as well as other Vancouver Island ridings have also been dealing with ships anchoring off local shores while waiting to enter the Port of Vancouver. He predicts this issue will only get worse.

Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, however, said this project will reduce the congestion of ships in the Vancouver area, while protecting the environment.

“With 370 environmental protection measures that the port must meet, we have set a high bar for this project to proceed,” Guilbeault said. He added that for the first time ever Ottawa is asking a proponent to put up $150 million to guarantee the strict environmental conditions are met and habitats protected.

The federal government said in a release that the project is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs.

The Port of Vancouver supports 115,300 jobs across Canada, pays $7 billion in wages and contributes about $12 billion in annual GDP. Without an expansion project, Canada will lose an estimated $5 billion in net economic benefits to foreign companies and increase the cost of shipped goods to Canada by up to $61.4 billion by 2040, according to the federal government.

Olsen’s criticism echoes long-standing concerns of environmental groups. The project has also faced criticism from labour union fearing the loss of jobs.

Charlotte Dawe, Conservation and Policy Campaigner with the Wilderness Committee, said approval of the project will endanger southern resident killer whales, pointing to the death of a recently born calf.

“The world watched as she slowly starved to death because of vessel traffic noise and insufficient salmon,” Dawe said. “Now the federal government is handing the rest of the pod a death sentence with the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project.”

Dawe added that the decision is at odds with the federal government’s pledge at the 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15), where Guilbeault pressed other governments to halt biodiversity loss.

“The Terminal 2 expansion project is the opposite of COP15’s aim to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by the end of the decade.”

RELATED: Union fears robots will kill jobs in controversial B.C. port expansion

The federal government’s release also touted support from First Nations. Ottawa announced more than $45 million to accommodate project impacts on Indigenous rights in order to preserve, promote and develop Indigenous culture, heritage and stewardship activities. This funding would establish a stewardship committee, whose membership would include the Tsawwassen and Musqueam First Nations, as well as the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

According to the federal government, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada actively consulted with 48 Indigenous Nations.

Olsen said he was aware of those consultations without part of them. But the federal government has often taken what he called a ‘take-it-over-leave-it’ approach. “Often times, it feels like the way that the federal government positions these deals, similar to the provincial governments, it puts these First Nations into a position, where they are damned if they do or damned, if they don’t.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the provincial ministry of environment and the MLA for Delta South Ian Paton.

—with files from Zak Vescera.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmenteconomyEnvironment