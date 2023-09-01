Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

BC Conservation Officer Service says bear’s sibling was put down due to severe injuries

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area.

BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase last week. The area has been heavily impacted by wildfires.

BCCOS said its officers worked with the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation to monitor the bear’s movements, as well as any other bear activity in the area.

“Unfortunately, a sibling of the cub was put down due to its severe injuries from the fire. There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”

The cub was captured and transferred to Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

It had burns on its paws, but is expected to make a full recovery.

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

Wildlife organizations have been reminding residents impacted by wildfires to be bear aware. In some fire-impacted communities, bears have been out in search of food from abandoned homes.

READ MORE: Food disposal underway in North Shuswap

READ MORE: WildSafe BC Columbia Shuswap branch shares bear aware tips

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bears