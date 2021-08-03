Alberta Premier Jason Kenney poses for a photo as he hosts the Premier's annual Stampede breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 12, 2021. Kenney will provide details on Alberta's film and television industry this afternoon, speaking publicly for the first time since significant changes were made to COVID-19 protections in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Opposition NDP calls for public inquiry into Alberta’s COVID-19 response

Hoffman: ‘It is clear that Albertans can no longer trust their own government to keep them safe’

Alberta’s Opposition New Democratic Party is calling for a public inquiry into Premier Jason Kenney and his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sarah Hoffman, who is deputy leader for the NDP, says an independent review is necessary to look into the United Conservative government’s decision to end isolation requirements, contact tracing and asymptomatic testing.

She says it’s also needed after reports the government won’t release a report into the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says on Twitter that the interim report will now be released later this week.

Kenney is to speak today at an unrelated news conference in Calgary — the first time he has held a news conference since the changes were made to COVID-19 protections.

Alberta is one of the first jurisdictions in Canada to announce it will lift isolation requirements this month for people who test positive for COVID-19, even as cases continue to grow.

“It is clear that Albertans can no longer trust their own government to keep them safe,” Hoffman said Tuesday.

“A full public inquiry is necessary because it allows Albertans to understand what happened over the course of this pandemic and to plan for the future, so we don’t repeat the same poor decision-making process again.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta begins easing remaining COVID-19 restrictions in continuing-care facilities

Alberta Politics

Previous story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains
Next story
B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

Just Posted

Dryden Hunt, seen here with the Florida Panthers, will play for the New York Rangers next season. File photo
Nelson’s Dryden Hunt signs with New York Rangers

BC Wildfire Service provides all the PPE its firefighters need. Photo: BCWS
BC Wildfire Service issues warning about unapproved fundraising for Kootenay firefighters

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: Stay safe from the heat and smoky air

That’s no rubber snake. This one was found on a bus in Kaslo by Mountain Man Mike’s owner Michael Hathaway. Photo Submitted
Hissing hitchhiker: Snake discovered on Kaslo-based company’s bus