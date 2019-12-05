Open call for Blossom Festival committee members

The Creston Valley Blossom Festival is looking for new committee members to bring fresh new ideas and events to the table.

“The Blossom Festival committee invites anyone with a new event in mind, to bring it to the committee table, take ownership and carry it through,” said Joanna Wilson, Blossom Festival committee member.

“A small core group of Blossom Festival directors and members are carrying the ball to keep the parade and events going forward,” said Wilson. “It’s apparent that additional events which keep the long-time festival fresh and new, require new members with fresh ideas and energy.”

The Blossom Festival committee looks after publicity, website, grant writing, coordination and organization of the parade and the opening ceremonies concert.

The theme for the 2020 Blossom Festival is the 75th anniversary of the Victory in Europe Day and takes place May 15-18. For more information, visit www.blossomfestival.ca.

The Blossom Festival committee meets the first Monday of every month in council chambers of Town Hall at 7 p.m.

