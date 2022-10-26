Open burning restrictions lifted across Kootenays

Open burning restrictions across the Kootenays will be lifted by Friday, Oct. 28, according to a news release from the Southeast Fire Centre.

A ban on Category 3 open burning will be rescinded due to a decrease in wildfire risk as temperatures cool and the season transitions.

“Although recent weather patterns have reduced the wildfire risk in the region, members of the public are urged to undertake any open burning responsibly to reduce the likelihood of starting a wildfire,” reads the release.

A Category 3 fire is defined as burning material concurrently in three or more piles, each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width; burning material in one or more piles with each pile exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width; burning stubble or grass over an area greater than 2,000 square metres.

According to the latest data, the Southeast Fire Centre saw 428 wildfires this year that burned approximately 13,198 hectares.