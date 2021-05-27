Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

New COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay have been reduced to nearly zero.

There were just five reported cases for the week of May 16 to 22 in the region, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Creston had two cases, while Nelson, Trail and Grand Forks had one each. There were no new cases in the Castlegar, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake local health areas.

The drop in cases was consistent in the East Kootenay as well. Fernie had six new cases, with just two in Cranbrook’s area, one in the Windermere region and none in Kimberley.

Interior Health reported just 40 new cases Wednesday, the lowest the health authority had counted since last October. Provincially there were 250 new cases Wednesday.

Coronavirus