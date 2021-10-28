Online auction to help fundraise for renovations to Crawford Bay Community Hall

The event will be hosted on Facebook from Nov. 5 to 9

The Crawford Bay Community Hall needs a complete face lift, so it’s getting a helping hand from an upcoming fundraiser.

Over the last year, fundraising efforts have been ongoing to rejuvenate the historic hall, which was originally built in 1938.

The goal of the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association is to make the 4,000 sq. foot building more energy-efficient, more accessible and up to code, and more attractive to renters.

From Nov. 5 to 9, a huge silent auction will be hosted online at facebook.com/crawfordbayhall. The auction features more than 100 items donated by individuals and businesses from throughout the region, including many from the Creston area. Examples of some of the items include art pieces and decor, a ski pass for two, gift certificates to shops, and equipment for outdoor recreation. Everything can be viewed ahead of time on the event page. Bidding starts at $10.

The event is sponsored by the Crawford Bay and District Hall and Parks Association to raise funds specifically for the construction stage of the renovations project, which first began in 2018.

Fundraising director Leona Keraiff has been busy for weeks accumulating donations for the auction.

“We have practical items such as ornamental landscaping rock and things for your home, several gift certificates for health and wellness services, and passes to ski, swim, and golf,” she said.

“Kootenay artists and artisans have made generous donations too, which makes the auction a fun, and mask-free, place to do some early Christmas gift shopping.”

Pick-up day for the items will be on Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Crawford Bay Community Hall. Please bid generously to help restore the historic hall to its former place of pride in the community.

Crawford Bay Community Hall. (Courtesy of Crawford Bay & District Hall & Parks Association)

Crawford Bay Community Hall. (Courtesy of Crawford Bay & District Hall & Parks Association)

