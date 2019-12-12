Black Press file.

Ongoing water quality testing at SD8 locations

Based on the recent changes to the guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality, which changed the maximum allowable concentrations of heavy metals in water systems, School District 8 will be performing a reassessment of its facilities.

Samples will be taken at all fountains and staff room sinks within the district and tested for lead content to ensure that our water continues to be safe for staff and students.

As an interim measure, any locations that School District 8 has reason to suspect might not be up to safety standards are being directed to flush their water systems daily to ensure that the water being delivered is fresh.

Following this new round of testing, School District 8 will undertake any needed actions in consultation with the Interior Health Authority to ensure that all locations water is safe and meets or exceeds the requirement of all applicable guidelines and regulations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub
Next story
Hop on for the lights tour in the Creston Valley

Just Posted

Hop on for the lights tour in the Creston Valley

Brighten up your holiday season this year with the lights tour in… Continue reading

Ongoing water quality testing at SD8 locations

Based on the recent changes to the guidelines for Canadian drinking water… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to leader’s surprise resignation

The resignation of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer caught members of his caucus by surprise

Kootenay-Columbia MP talks throne speech, USMCA trade deal

Rob Morrison to open constituency office in Cranbrook at 800C Baker St. on Dec. 19

RDCK appoints new regional fire chief

Nora Hannon has been acting head of the fire service since the old chief’s departure in the summer

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

Most Read