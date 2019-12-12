Ongoing water quality testing at SD8 locations

Based on the recent changes to the guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality, which changed the maximum allowable concentrations of heavy metals in water systems, School District 8 will be performing a reassessment of its facilities.

Samples will be taken at all fountains and staff room sinks within the district and tested for lead content to ensure that our water continues to be safe for staff and students.

As an interim measure, any locations that School District 8 has reason to suspect might not be up to safety standards are being directed to flush their water systems daily to ensure that the water being delivered is fresh.

Following this new round of testing, School District 8 will undertake any needed actions in consultation with the Interior Health Authority to ensure that all locations water is safe and meets or exceeds the requirement of all applicable guidelines and regulations.

