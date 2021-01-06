One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Interior Health (IH) is reporting one additional death and 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. This brings the region’s total case-count since testing began to 4,310 and the total death toll to 34.

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

The person who died was a resident at Heritage Square long-term care home in Vernon.

“I want to take the time to offer my condolences to the loved ones and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, IH’s president and CEO. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection.”

Also on Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at a second Oliver long-term care home. Sunnybank currently has four cases among staff members at the home.

READ MORE: B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Interior Health provided the following updates to outbreaks in the region:

Outbreak declared at Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver with four staff cases connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

