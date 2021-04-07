One death linked to Vernon hospital outbreak

One death is connected with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital but Interior Health said it is still safe for regular appointments and emergency care.

The outbreak at VJH’s Level 3 surgical unit was first declared March 31 after three patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

One week later, as of April 6, 13 cases stem from the outbreak — nine patients and four staff members.

The Interior Health notice states that Vernon’s hospital remains safe for people to visit for appointments or emergency care.

Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing are not being required after visits to the hospital.

A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases was announced Tuesday, April 6, with 106 new cases. In total, nearly 9,000 cases have been reported in the Interior since the pandemic began over a year ago.

