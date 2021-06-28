1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Witness says plane was seen circling before going down in residential Vancouver Island subdivision

BC Ambulance was called to the scene of a small plane crash in the residential neighbourhood of Hayden Place in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

Six ground and two air ambulances were sent to the scene, which remained active through the afternoon. Paramedics cared for two patients. One was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition. A second patient was airlifted to a higher level of care facility in critical condition.

mill bay plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is responsible for investigating plane crashes, said the craft was a privately registered Beech G36 Bonanza. It was on a flight from Sechelt to Victoria at the time of the crash. There were two people on board.

A witness at the scene the two people in the plane at the time of the crash were a teenage girl and her father, though this information has not been confirmed. He said the plane was circling before it came down.

The TSB is not deploying investigators to the site, but will continue gathering information and assessing the crash.

This is as breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

