Old RDCK recreation punch passes to expire in 2024

With the reinstatement of punch passes at Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) recreation facilities, a new expiry policy has been implemented. As a result, all old punch passes, which do not have an expiration date, will officially expire May 31, 2024.

Prior to the latest changes to the RDCK fees and charges for all community services in September, punch passes could be used indefinitely. Now all punch passes (10 single admission passes) expire six months from the date of purchase.

“Facility punch passes are a popular choice for many RDCK recreation facility users and we are pleased we have been able to bring back this option; however, there is a new system in place and changes to how this admission option is applied, including the addition of an expiry date,” said Marty Benson, RDCK regional manager, recreation and client services.

“We understand a number of facility users have old punch passes on their accounts and we want to provide lots of time for people to use up these passes.”

Customers can contact their local facility to receive information on their existing punch pass status.

Options for clients who have old punch passes are to use the remaining passes by May 31, 2024, or request a credit or refund by March 13, 2023.

Credits may be applied to time-based memberships, registered programs, rentals or a future punch pass. Credits may be used by any member within a family.

Refunds may be requested in the following circumstances:

• User has moved out of the RDCK

• Childminding punch pass holders that have aged out of programs as a result of impacts of COVID-19 or if the service is no longer offered

Account credits or refunds will not be available to anyone who purchased a punch pass prior to Aug. 27, 2018 or for punch passes that were provided as a donation or thank you for volunteering with the RDCK.



