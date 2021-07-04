A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has grown since Friday night as another blaze forced more than 100 homes to be evacuated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials say two bodies discovered in Lytton, B.C., after wildfire

Officials say that some people still remain unaccounted for

The BC Coroners Service says two people were found dead in the village of Lytton, B.C., days after it was largely destroyed by a wildfire.

The agency says early information suggests the two deceased match descriptions provided by a family member.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, but the coroners service has said it wasn’t safe to enter the village and search for victims until today.

It says there are no further reports of deaths linked to the fire that destroyed the village in British Columbia’s Interior.

But officials have said that some people remain unaccounted for, in large part due to the hasty evacuation of the village on Wednesday night.

Lytton was already in the news this week for shattering all-time high Canadian heat records three days in a row before the fire broke out.

READ MORE: Forensic team, coroners outside Lytton ahead of probe into deadly wildfire

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
People along the U.S.-Canadian border await word of reopening

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston byelection to be held this fall

A plume of smoke is visible in Creston from a wildfire burning across the Canadian border in Northern Idaho. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Visible wildfire in Creston burning in North Idaho

RCMP investigators confirm the arrest and subsequent release of a suspect in the June 30 homicide of a Trail man. Photo: Trail Times
Suspect in Trail homicide arrested and released

Fire crews working on Merry Creek wildfire in Castlegar on July 2, 2021. (Jennifer Small/Contributed to Castlegar News)
DAY 3 UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted; Castlegar wildfire 90% contained