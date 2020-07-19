Nelson police reported a serious assault on Baker Street on July 16. File photo

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

A 55-year-old police officer from Abbotsford is in critical condition in hospital after an incident in the 600 block Baker Street in Nelson on Thursday.

The Nelson Police Department said in a news release that a 26-year-old man was causing a disturbance on the street when the victim approached him and a fight occurred. The man was later arrested.

Abbotsford Police Department confirmed Sunday the victim was one of its officers, but did not release the man’s name.

“AbbyPD is and will continue to support this officer’s family and friends during this emotional and terribly difficult time. This incident has had significant impact of the Abbotsford Police Department family and we continue to provide resources and support for our staff.”

The incident is still being investigated by NPD as well as the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

“The Nelson Police Department would like to pass on a sincere thank you to all the first responders, medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist the injured male and who have assisted Nelson Police Department in the investigation,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 250-354-3919.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence
Next story
Strong season but no market for B.C.’s spot prawn fishers

Just Posted

Man sets out on 650-kilometre walk from Castlegar to raise awareness about schizophrenia

Steve Heimburger hopes to finish trip in Hope and raise $5,000 in process

CP Rail ticketing track walkers in Nelson

Crossing the tracks other than at a traffic crossing is trespassing, company says

Nelson Innovation Centre opens in Railtown

Centre will provide networking, training and workspace for all things tech

MP Morrison pushes for accountability following federal fiscal update

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says it is time to restart the economy

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Most Read