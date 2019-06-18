Obscene phone calls keep RCMP busy

Several cases involved a number of obscene phone calls made to a Creston business.

Creston RCMP received 73 calls for assistance from June 11 to June 17, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie Tuesday. Several cases involved a number of obscene phone calls made to a Creston business.

June 11

• Police responded to a report of possible gunshots near Mount Thompson. No other issues reported.

• During a discussion on an unrelated matter, an officer noted liquor on a driver’s breath. A breath test revealed that the driver had been drinking to the point that a 24-hour suspension was the result.

June 12

• Police responded to a report of bright headlights shining into a resident’s windows at night.

• A report of an injured deer was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

• Police responded to a report of a possible drinking driver in West Creston. Police located the driver, but there was no signs of impairment.

• Police attended to a person causing a disturbance at the library. The subject had been dealt with before for similar issues.

• Police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in Creston. Police located the vehicle at a residence, but not a driver.

June 13

• Police responded to a report that a person had been receiving texts from a family member reporting an attempt at extortion. Police are still investigating the validity of the claim.

• Police intervened after receiving a report of youth bullying.

• Police responded to a report of a theft of a motorcycle in Gray Creek.

• Police were called to assist with the theft of a wheelchair from the Creston Hospital. Police located four males in possession of the wheelchair near a business in Creston. The intoxicated males stated that one of their party hurt his knee so the wheelchair was required. The wheelchair was returned to the hospital.

June 14

• Police attended to a report of a male throwing beer cans at a vehicle in Creston. Police attended and arrested the male. The subject had been dealt with before for similar issues.

• Police responded to a report of a possible sighting of a known sex offender in Creston. Police investigated and found that the offender was in custody elsewhere.

• Police responded to a report from CP Rail police that 3 males were jumping in front of a moving train in Yahk. The males were not located.

June 15

• Police responded to a report of a bonfire at a party in West Creston. The fire did not contravene any regulations.

• Police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in Creston.

• Police attended to a domestic assault.

• Police continued to deal with a male who had caused disturbances at a number of businesses in Creston.

• Police intervened in a dispute at a Creston business over a civil matter.

• Police responded to a report of gunshots near Kitchener. Police spoke with the shooter who was shooting targets. No violation were found.

June 16

• Police responded to a report of a loud motorcycle near residences in Creston.

• Police attended to a report of a boat fire at Kuskanook. No people injured.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle obtained by fraud near Yahk. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

• Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown through a home window in Creston.

June 17

• Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a fence in Kitchener.

• Report of gunshots coming from a yard in Kitchener. Police attended and found that the home owner requested help in shooting some gophers.

• Police responded to a report of lewd comments being made over the phone to an employee at a business in Creston. Suspect identified and dealt with.

• Police responded to a report of another obscene phone call to a business in Creston.

• Police responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance at the Creston Valley Mall. Police attended and dealt with the male who had been the subject of numerous disturbance calls.

• Police intervened in a landlord/tenant dispute.

