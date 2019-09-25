Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

An Abbotsford nurse was left with serious injuries after an attack by a patient early Tuesday morning, B.C.’s nurses union says.

A patient at Abbotsford Regional Hospital “ambushed” the nurse, striking her with an exercise weight and leaving her with a broken jaw, fractured cheek bone, damaged teeth and other injuries, the union says in the press release.

The perpetrator was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the union. WorkSafeBC are also investigating. After his arrest, the man was returned to ARH for more treatment, the union says.

The union has repeatedly expressed concerns about the safety of nurses in ARH’s emergency room, although the release suggests the attack occurred elsewhere in the hospital.

“I’m deeply troubled by this latest gruesome and excessively violent attack on one of our nurses,” BCNU president Christine Sorensen said in a press released issued Wednesday. “It’s time the government steps up and provides funding so that health authorities can ensure safety protocols are in place and nurses’ safety is made a priority.”

In 2017, The News obtained a copy of an internal risk assessment for the hospital’s emergency room that found that the majority of care aides or clerk nurses had been subject to physical or verbal violence. Three-quarters of ER staff who were surveyed in 2015 reported having been physically assaulted within the last year.

RELATED: Union calls for safety improvements after nurse attacked at Abbotsford hospital

RELATED: Most Abbotsford ER workers had been subject of physical violence in 2015: report

More to come

Previous story
B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say
Next story
Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Just Posted

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again Wednesday afternoon

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Creston RCMP respond to 60 calls

Police received 60 calls for assistance from to Sept. 17-24.

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Most Read