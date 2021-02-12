Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)

Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The COVID-19 situation in B.C.’s health care and senior care system is improving, as public health officials deal with the latest industrial cluster of cases at a gold mine in the remote northwest.

Mine officials and the Northern Health Authority identified 14 infections among employees and contractors at Brucejack Mine, which has restricted travel to contain the spread of infection.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported Friday that there are 445 new cases across B.C. up to Feb. 12, and 10 additional deaths for a total of 1,288 attributed to the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began early last year.

There are 226 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 230 on Thursday, 61 of them in intensive care, down from 66 on Thursday. The new case totals are 218 in Fraser Health, 135 in Vancouver Coastal, 44 in Interior Health, 30 in Northern Health and 15 on Vancouver Island.

Henry said the vaccination of staff and residents in senior care is “trending in the right direction” and the results are showing in outbreaks. There are 16 active outbreaks in long-term care and and assisted living facilities, and six more in acute-care wards.

There are new outbreaks at University of Northern B.C. Hospital in Prince George and Chartwell Carrington Place in Vernon, and several outbreaks have been declared over, including at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. One of the most tragic outbreaks at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George has been declared over, after 17 residents died.

RELATED: Brucejack Mine restrictions in place for 28 days

RELATED: Stricter Canadian border controls to start Feb. 22

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online
Next story
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Julien Locke
Black Jack skier creates innovative new tool for tracking trail conditions

NST member Julien Locke creates Nordic Pulse an online program that tracks ski club grooming teams

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. File photo
Valley Views: MISSING THE CROWDS

“After 11 months of quiet pandemic life, I miss the crowds, particularly Creston crowds with familiar, friendly faces.”

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Most Read