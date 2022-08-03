Non-profits in Creston receive Community Gaming Grants

Creston Valley Food Action Coalition and Valley Community Services Society both received provincial funding this year

This year, 15 organizations in the Nelson-Creston riding received over $460,000 in funding thanks to the Community Gaming Grants program.

In Creston, the recipients include $12,800 to Creston Valley Food Action Coalition and $60,000 to Valley Community Services Society.

“Sustained investment from our provincial government into community non-profit organizations ensures that people and our communities remain supported,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

“It is incredible to see the diversity of programs that are receiving funding to help people – from prenatal care to kids sports, to food security, to hospice – this funding helps to ensure people in our communities are supported throughout their lives.”

In 2022, the New Democrat government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations across the province.

This funding means people can continue accessing services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other programs that enhance health and well-being, said Anderson.

Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million annually to 5,000 non-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout the province.

In addition to human and social services, the grants also fund the arts, sports, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

For more information on Community Gaming Grants, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/community-gaming-grants.

To learn more about the Creston Valley Food Action Coalition, visit www.crestonfoodaction.ca. For Valley Community Services, visit www.valley.services.

Creston Valley