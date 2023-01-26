Nominations open for Kootenay entrepreneurs to compete for $40,000 in prize money

Kootenay entrepreneurs are invited to join the competition for $40,000 in prize money in the Small Business BC Awards.

The nomination period is open until March 10, 2023 and you can nominate your favourite small business at sbbc.co/nominate.

There are four categories and businesses can enter a total of two — the Premier’s People’s Choice Award and one of three Business Pitch Categories (Business Impact, E-Commerce, and Youth). The Premier’s People’s Choice Award is decided exclusively by a public vote. In the three business pitch categories, top five finalists are selected based on public vote and written responses judged by internal business experts. Finalists then proceed to pitch their business to a panel of BC business leaders who decide the winner of each award category.

Each winner will be awarded with $10,000 in prize money, a top business title, and one year of free advisory support from SBBC

Over 6,000 business from all over the province have competed to be named one of the top small businesses.

And there have been businesses from the Kootenays have done well in the contest. Two Nelson businesses, Enercheez and Mandala Homes were finalists in 2019 and 2016, as well as Sue’s Clothesline from Creston in 2019.

“Over the past 20 years, SBBC has been honoured to shine a spotlight on BC’s entrepreneurs, celebrating those who put everything on the line to pursue their dreams,” said SBBC’s CEO, Tom Conway. “To mark our 20th anniversary, we’re thrilled to be returning to an in-person gala where a $40,000 prize purse will be shared among four winning businesses. To help make this year the most inspirational awards ever, we’re asking the public to nominate a small business that has impacted your community.”

READ: Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

READ: The little Kootenay magazine that could



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter