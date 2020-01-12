Nomination period open for 2020 Creston Valley Business Awards

Nominations open at Chamber website for 11 business categories; awards gala follows Feb. 15

Nominations are now open for the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Creston Valley Business Awards.

The online nomination period runs through Jan. 29, with attendees at the Feb. 15 awards gala voting on the final winners.

“We trust the people of the Creston Valley in choosing who the winners of each award will be,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham. “After all, who would be more qualified to pick deserving recipients of each award than the people of the Creston Valley?”

This year’s awards retain the categories created for 2019 — business excellence, hospitality and tourism, arts and culture, trades and services, customer service, professional services, non-profit and employer — and adds three: real estate agent, home-based business and agricultural business.

Nominations for awards other than business excellence (awarded to a chamber member selected by chamber members) are open to any business in the area covered by the chamber, from Yahk to Kuskonook.

This year’s gala, MCed by chamber vice-president Brian Lawrence, will feature a dinner prepared by the Wee Grill, using mainly locally sourced ingredients. Tickets are $35 each, or $240 for a table of eight.

Learn more at crestonvalleychamber.com.

