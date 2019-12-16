No one eats alone at Christmas returns to Creston

Demetre Karantzous, owner of Demetre’s Catering, in collaboration with the Creston Lions Club and the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the second annual No One Eats Alone at Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day from 2-4 pm at the Creston Legion hall.

“No one should be alone on Christmas Day,” said Karantzous. “If you or someone you know going to be alone for Christmas dinner, please join us! We are looking forward to celebrating the day with our community.”

Tickets for the dinner are available at the Creston Food Bank, the Creation Legion, Catholic Church, United Church, Presbyterian Church and Lutheran Church.

For more information contact 250-428-4947

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter