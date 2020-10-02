No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Interior Health announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 reported within the region overnight.

This means the total number of cases remains at 535. Currently. 12 cases are active and those individuals are in isolation, with two people in the hospital.

The cases linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna remains at five.

Provincially, there are 161 new cases of the virus in B.C. as of Friday, Oct. 2. Active cases in the province are now at 1,302.

The province also announced a new health-care facility outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.





