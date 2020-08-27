COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

There are no new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region, according to the health authority.

IH said the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic remains at 429 in the region, with 16 active cases in isolation. There are no individuals with COVID-19 in hospital in the region.

Within Interior Health, the number of cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 is at 171, with three active cases in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, who are all staff members. Four of those are still active.

The B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) has started posting COVID-19 case counts per local health area as of Thursday, Aug. 27. Information from the BCCDC will be updated every month.

For more information on those numbers, as well as a map of the province’s health regions, visit this site.

READ: More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Just Posted

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Creston’s Tivoli Theatre targeting September return

Films from the 1980s and ’90s will be screened for the time being, and social distancing measures will be put in place

Creston Valley Rotary Club preserves Jordan’s Cabin site

Ed Jordan lived in the cabin up Kootenay Pass from Creston from 1923 to 1942.

Gribbin: A Note from your Trustee

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee

Wayling: Go With the Flow and See the Positive

“Change is inevitable this year. Although indoor spaces will be challenging to navigate, go with the flow and be optimistic about it.”

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Most Read