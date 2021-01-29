No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Interior Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (Jan. 29).

This brings the total number of active cases in the region to 1,026. There have now been 6,151 total cases of the virus reported in the Interior Health region since the pandemic began.

Nearly half of the new cases reported today can be linked to three separate community outbreaks in Big White, Williams Lake and Fernie.

There is one additional case linked to the cluster at Big White Ski Resort, and 24 to the Williams Lake area. Ten additional cases are associated with the cluster in the Fernie region.

No new deaths were reported Friday, with the confirmed death toll in the region remains at 69.

Currently, there are 46 people hospitalized with the virus in the Interior Health region, 16 of whom are in critical care.

The health authority provided the following update on active outbreaks at care homes in the region:

Royal Inland Hospital has 71 total cases: 25 patients and 46 staff, with one death

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 13 staff cases (a data correction has resulted in one fewer case)

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, two deaths

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, five deaths

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 39 cases: 25 residents and 14 staff, one death

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 66 cases: 38 residents and 28 staff, eight death

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, eight deaths

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, three deaths

Coronavirus