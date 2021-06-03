An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)

Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

No charges are expected to be laid after a driver ran over a man who fell asleep in a Vancouver alley. He died of his injuries Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened last week on Wednesday (May 26) in the city’s Downtown Eastside near Gore Avenue and Union Street.

The 39-year-old man had fallen asleep in front of a parkade at around 3:30 p.m. and the motorist, who was attempting to enter the underground parking lot, drove over him.

“It appears the driver was unable to see the pedestrian, who was lying flat on the ground near the parkade entrance,” said Sgt. Steve Addison after reviewing surveillance video from the laneway.

Paramedics and firefighters had to extricate the man from underneath the car. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Collision experts have reportedly spoken with the driver and examined the vehicle involved.

Police do not believe the act involved dangerous driving or foul play, Addison said.

