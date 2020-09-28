Nicole Charlwood will represent the Green Party in the campaign for Nelson-Creston. Photo submitted

Nicole Charlwood to run for Green Party

Charlwood was previously the Greens local campaign manager

Nicole Charlwood is stepping up for the Green Party in the upcoming provincial election.

Charlwood is the Green’s candidate for Nelson-Creston after previously serving as campaign manager in the 2017 election.

In her announcement Monday, Charlwood characterized the Oct. 24 election as a choice between the Greens and the NDP.

“Many of us are dissatisfied with the NDP’s business-as-usual approach that seems to take up where the Liberals left off,” said Charlwood in a statement. “LNG, the Site C dam, the TransMountain Pipeline, under-managed forestry. B.C. can do better.”

Charlwood moved to Nelson in 2000. She serves on the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s watershed advisory committee, is the treasurer for the Nelson Waldorf Community School Association, a review committee member for Columbia Basin Trust community grants and has previously been acting executive director for the West Kootenay EcoSociety.

The Greens eked out a runner-up finish three years ago in the riding, finishing less than a percentage point ahead of the Liberals but still a distant second to the NDP. Charlwood is hoping for more this time around.

“I am inspired by what has been accomplished by the current minority government and the Green balance of power,” she said. “Under the leadership of Sonia Furstenau, I’d love to see at least 10 more of us elected as Green MLAs in this provincial election and make further bold strides across party lines.”

Election 2020

