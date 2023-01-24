Nicole Charlwood will be the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston when the next provincial election is called. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nicole Charlwood will be the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston when the next provincial election is called. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nicole Charlwood to run again for Green Party in Nelson-Creston

Charlwood was the party’s candidate in 2020

Nicole Charlwood has been named the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston.

Charlwood is returning to provincial politics after a brief stint on Nelson City Council. She won a byelection in 2021 but opted not to run for re-election in last October’s municipal campaign.

She has plenty of experience with the Green Party. Charlwood was its candidate for the riding in 2020 when she finished second in votes behind Brittny Anderson of the NDP, and also acted as a campaign manager for two previous Green candidates.

B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Charlwood will host an event Jan. 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at Taghum Hall to formally announce Charlwood’s candidacy.

No early provincial election has been called, and Premier David Eby has not hinted at one since replacing John Horgan last fall. The next election is scheduled for the fall of 2024.

READ MORE: B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader

Previous story
B.C. announces anti-racism plan for inside Kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms
Next story
Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan was blackmailed into sex, coroners’ inquest hears

Just Posted

Nicole Charlwood will be the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston when the next provincial election is called. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nicole Charlwood to run again for Green Party in Nelson-Creston

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced old recreation punch passes will be expiring next year. File photo
Old RDCK recreation punch passes to expire in 2024

Radon is a concern for indoor environments such as schools. (National Health Authority video still)
Interior Health testing radon in schools