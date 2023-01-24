Nicole Charlwood to run again for Green Party in Nelson-Creston

Nicole Charlwood will be the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston when the next provincial election is called. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nicole Charlwood has been named the B.C. Green Party candidate for Nelson-Creston.

Charlwood is returning to provincial politics after a brief stint on Nelson City Council. She won a byelection in 2021 but opted not to run for re-election in last October’s municipal campaign.

She has plenty of experience with the Green Party. Charlwood was its candidate for the riding in 2020 when she finished second in votes behind Brittny Anderson of the NDP, and also acted as a campaign manager for two previous Green candidates.

B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Charlwood will host an event Jan. 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at Taghum Hall to formally announce Charlwood’s candidacy.

No early provincial election has been called, and Premier David Eby has not hinted at one since replacing John Horgan last fall. The next election is scheduled for the fall of 2024.