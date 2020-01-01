New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

About 34,000 BC Hydro customers are welcoming 2020 in the dark, following an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interiors.

The hardest hit areas as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were Salmon Arm (about 18,000 customers), Vernon (5,000), Kamloops (4,000), Williams Lake (2,000) and 100 Mile House (2,000).

Crews have been brought in from other parts of the province to help restore electricity, a BC Hydro news release said.

They were able to turn the lights back on for about 60 per cent of the affected customers since the storm began on New Year’s Eve, but heavy snow is still in the forecast.

“We understand that outages are disruptive and ask customers to be patient as crews are working to access trouble spots as quickly as possible,” the release said.

To report a power outage or for power updates, go to bchydro.com/outages.

