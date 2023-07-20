The watering of lawns is only allowed within certain hours under the RDCK’s new water restrictions. Photo: Mick Haupt/ Unsplash

New RDCK water restrictions limit lawn watering

These limits expand those under the previous Level 1 restrictions

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has instituted Level 2 water restrictions because of continuing hot, dry weather.

Watering of lawns (including new lawns), gardens, trees, and shrubs is now, under Level 2, only permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The previous Level 1 restrictions allowed watering overnight.

Watering by can or hand held hose is still permitted at any time.

The Level 2 restrictions also place time restrictions on the washing down of sidewalks and driveways, and prohibits the filling of swimming pools.

The RDCK restrictions apply to rural areas. Nelson has its own water restrictions that apply within the city limits.

 

The Regional District of Central Kootenays’ table of water restriction levels. Graphic: RDCK

