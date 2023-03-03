New pottery studio open in downtown Creston

The Pottery welcomes students to try their hand at the wheel

From self-taught artist to entrepreneur, Kait McKenna is now sharing her passion for pottery with others.

In December, her dreams came to fruition with the official opening of The Pottery, a studio located in the heart of Creston on Main Street.

In her previous career as an archaeologist, McKenna first developed her love for working with the earth and discovering natural shapes. So it wasn’t a great leap to pottery, when she first got her hands wet with clay in 2017 on maternity leave with her daughter.

“I was living in Victoria, and I was going kind of crazy just at home with her all day,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to try pottery, so I took a beginners class at a local studio. And from the first moment, I was completely hooked.”

Kait McKenna showing her expertise at the wheel. (Photo by Taylor Bassingthwaite/photographybytaylor.ca)

Once she moved back to Creston, she intended to keep pursuing her new hobby with the purchase of her own pottery wheel, but it collected dust in a corner while work and family life got busy.

“Just as the pandemic hit, my personal life started to fall apart, and I found the wheel again,” she said. “It really brought everything back together.”

She describes the experience of sitting at the wheel as a mindful practice that requires focus on the feeling right down to your fingertips.

“You have to be very present,” she said. “I really believe that you put your energy into the clay and the final form. If you’re in a bad mood or ruminating on something difficult or painful, it’s almost impossible to throw with intention.”

While dealing with the stress of the early days of the pandemic, McKenna used her practice at the wheel to decompress. She also began to expand her skillset by teaching herself new techniques.

Soon, she was running out of space and began selling her excess pots on Facebook Marketplace.

“They went like hotcakes, so I thought maybe this hobby can pay for itself,” said McKenna.

From there, she created her own brand and website – Hillfolk Pottery – and kept selling at local markets.

It wasn’t long before McKenna expanded to teaching classes to others in her basement, which she continued to do for two years.

“There was an instant gratification of people feeling like they’ve succeeded at something by making progress in class, and that’s really fun to witness,” she said. “There’s something about creating art together and being in a space together, that really allows people to open up. It’s kind of therapeutic.”

Last fall, she spotted a vacant building downtown that would make the perfect studio space for more classes and further opportunities. And with that thought, everything seemed to fall into place.

In September, she purchased the building and began renovations, with much support from her partner and family along the way.

The space is open and welcoming with fun murals painted along the walls and open shelving featuring the work of new potters.

Inside The Pottery. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

“My vision was always to have it very inviting, colourful, and bright,” she said. “I still have a little ‘pinch-me’ moments like when we’ve had a big workshop and you can hear the music and everybody laughing and chatting. The energy is fantastic.”

McKenna also attributes her success to participation in the Community Futures Program, with referral through Kootenay Employment Services.

“I spent 10 weeks with them writing a comprehensive business plan,” she said. “It was a great resource and I’m thankful for that. They definitely saved me a lot of heartache by teaching me how to run a business.”

When it comes to the overwhelming process of opening a business, her advice to others is to ask questions.

“It’s just perseverance,” she said. “The other business owners in this town are fantastic, and everyone is really open and willing to share their knowledge. So don’t feel like you have to figure everything out on your own.”

The Pottery, located at 1017 Canyon Street, offers classes and workshops for those of all ages and abilities. For a monthly fee, the membership program allows passionate potters to take their practice further with access to the studio, equipment, and materials to keep creating at their own pace. Goup bookings are also available for events like birthday parties and work celebrations, as well as private lessons.

The Pottery’s storefront showcases the work of local potters. Stop by to find a unique piece for your home or a handmade gift.

For more information, visit www.thepotteryoc.com.

Kait McKenna, left, teaches classes in her new studio - The Pottery - located in downtown Creston. (Photo by Taylor Bassingthwaite/photographybytaylor.ca)

